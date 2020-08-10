1 dead following fiery crash near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a fiery crash near Hutchinson.

On Sunday evening around 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to Yaggy Road and K-14 after a vehicle struck a pillar. The deputies found the vehicle engulfed in flames, and one man was trapped. The man died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation.

