1 dead in Reno County industrial accident

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an industrial accident Monday according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 10:20 at Burling Mills Incorporated in the 13000 block S. Partridge Road.

No other details have been released.

