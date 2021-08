NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash left one dead in Neosho County Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 71-year-old woman, was going east on Kansas 47 at Elk Road when she made a left in front of a Freightliner, causing the crash.

A passenger inside the Odyssey, Charles E. Greer of Humboldt, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Odyssey and the semi were both transported to the hospital with injuries.