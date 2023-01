WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a house fire in west Wichita.

It started around 7:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 3400 block of W. 2nd St., just east of West Street.

Extra crews were called to the home due to excessive storage and the floor of the home giving out during the fire attack.

Crews found one person inside the home. They were pronounced dead.

