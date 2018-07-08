1 gallon bag of marijuana found during vehicle search in Reno Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Reno County Sheriff's Office)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Reno County Sheriff's deputy made quite the discovery when he stopped to help a driver with a flat tire on Saturday.

According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, deputy Eric DeLaCruz stopped to help a stranded motorist on US Highway 50 and Dean Road.

The driver, JT Lewis Rowe, from Culhaun, Colorado, said he had a flat tire and was waiting for help. A woman and two children were also in the car with Rowe. During their conversation, the deputy said he smelled a marijuana odor coming from the passenger side of the car.

DeLaCruz searched the car and found a one gallon bag of marijuana, along with a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

The sheriff''s department said the marijuana weighed 91.34 grams.

Rowe was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

According to the sheriff's department, deputy DeLaCruz had the woman and two kids who were with Rowe taken to a nearby restaurant where he then paid for their meals.