1 gallon bag of marijuana found during vehicle search in Reno Co.
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Reno County Sheriff's deputy made quite the discovery when he stopped to help a driver with a flat tire on Saturday.
According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, deputy Eric DeLaCruz stopped to help a stranded motorist on US Highway 50 and Dean Road.
The driver, JT Lewis Rowe, from Culhaun, Colorado, said he had a flat tire and was waiting for help. A woman and two children were also in the car with Rowe. During their conversation, the deputy said he smelled a marijuana odor coming from the passenger side of the car.
DeLaCruz searched the car and found a one gallon bag of marijuana, along with a glass pipe with marijuana residue.
The sheriff''s department said the marijuana weighed 91.34 grams.
Rowe was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.
According to the sheriff's department, deputy DeLaCruz had the woman and two kids who were with Rowe taken to a nearby restaurant where he then paid for their meals.
US 50 drugs seized. pic.twitter.com/s4t7UagDPf— Reno County Sheriff (@RenoCoSheriff) July 8, 2018
