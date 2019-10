Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a crash in west Wichita.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Ridge.

Police say a truck was going southbound on Ridge when it collided with a car going eastbound on Maple.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSN will continue to follow this. We’ll keep you updated online and on-air.