Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas (Photo Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - UPDATE: Wichita police have released more information following the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman inside a home in Riverside Saturday.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas. He is 25 years old and he was last seen driving a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle with Minnesota license tag number 119TDG.

A warrant has been issued for Caballeros-Yescas for first-degree murder.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked to immediately call police and do not approach him.

Saturday, July 7 - 4:00 p.m.

A woman has died after a shooting in Riverside and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Arkansas.

According to WPD officer Paul Cruz said when officers arrived to the scene they found the female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the woman was in her forties.

Authorities do not have a suspect description at this time and the area will be shut down for several hours while police investigate.

"This is an active investigation and we are working to identify a suspect at this time," said WPD officer Paul Cruz.

Cruz said the act was not random and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Wichita.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Arkansas. That's near the Riverside area.

Authorities tell KSN that one person has been critically injured as a result of the shooting. They say the victim was not breathing once they arrived to the scene. It is unclear if authorities are looking for a suspect.

Police are investigating.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with KSN for updates as we work to learn more information.