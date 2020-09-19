1 injured after shooting at apartment complex in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Wichita Police Department(WPD) is investigating a shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in southwest Wichita.

WPD says this happened just after 12 p.m. on the the 2500 block of West Wildwood Lane.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a disturbance broke out between two men outside an apartment. During the disturbance, shots were fired.

Officers located one of the men involved and found him to have a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation. All of those involved in the disturbance have been contacted.

