1 injured after shooting at apartment complex in southwest Wichita

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Wichita Police Department(WPD) is investigating a shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in southwest Wichita.

WPD says this happened just after 12 p.m. on the the 2500 block of West Wildwood Lane.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a disturbance broke out between two men outside an apartment.  During the disturbance, shots were fired. 

Officers located one of the men involved and found him to have a gunshot wound to his leg.  He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation.   All of those involved in the disturbance have been contacted.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories