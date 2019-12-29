1 injured in apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person is injured after a fire in northeast Wichita. Fire crews are investigating.

It happened Sunday morning at around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment at Douglas Avenue and Estelle Street.

Wichita Fire Department Tweeted Douglas would be closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions until crews could contain the blaze.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was under control. EMS crew is looking at a person at the scene with potentially serious injuries.

Douglas remains closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Apartment fire at Douglas and Estelle is under control. EMS is evaluating one patient on scene. Douglas remains closed to through traffic. #ictfire #icttraffic https://t.co/Z9R3QTRkIz — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 29, 2019

