1 injured in apartment fire

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person is injured after a fire in northeast Wichita. Fire crews are investigating.

It happened Sunday morning at around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment at Douglas Avenue and Estelle Street.

Wichita Fire Department Tweeted Douglas would be closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions until crews could contain the blaze.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was under control. EMS crew is looking at a person at the scene with potentially serious injuries.

Douglas remains closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

