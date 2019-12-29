1 injured in apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person is injured after a fire in northeast Wichita. Fire crews are investigating.
It happened Sunday morning at around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment at Douglas Avenue and Estelle Street.
Wichita Fire Department Tweeted Douglas would be closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions until crews could contain the blaze.
As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was under control. EMS crew is looking at a person at the scene with potentially serious injuries.
Douglas remains closed between Grove and Hillside in both directions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.