WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning northeast of Wichita.

It happened at Kansas Highway 254 and Greenwich Road. The crash involves a semi and another vehicle. The vehicle was flipped over.

Two other crashes have been reported in the area.

Traffic on westbound K-254 is closed at 127th Street.

If you are traveling in that direction, be aware of slowdowns in the area.