Woman injured in crash at K-15 and 55th Street South

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Wednesday. It happened around 9 a.m. at K-15 and 55th Street South.

Authorities tell KSN that a van heading east ran a stop sign. As a result, it collided with another van in the intersection. Investigators say the van that ran the stop sign then went into the ditch and ended up in a tree line. The driver was transported to a hospital. Her name and age haven’t been released.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. K-15 and 55th Street South will be closed for about another hour as crews investigate.

