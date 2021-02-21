1 injured in southwest Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is in critical condition after the Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of S. Gordon Ave. around 6:30 Sunday night.

WFD Battalion Chief Matt Bowen explained when crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames were visible and one injured man was on the front porch.

“In this area, we get quick responses from multiple stations,” said Chief Bowen.

WFD was told there was another person in the house, but after primary and secondary searches, WFD determined the person had fled the house and was at a neighbor’s house unharmed.

“He did not look like he was doing very good, but I think he is okay and I hope he is okay,” said neighbor Corey Jennings. “I just opened the door and I seen a guy laying on the ground looked like he was trying to get his wits about him trying to stand up almost as if he was trying to get back in the check on someone else.”

WFD says the man on the front porch was in critical condition and transported to an area hospital. Officials did not release details about the patient at this time.

“Firefighters had the fire under control within minutes of arrival,” Chief Bowen added.

Chief Bowen says the cause and the origin of the fire in the house are still under investigation.

“Right now, the investigation is just starting. The other occupant is being interviewed by WPD and Wichita fire investigators.”