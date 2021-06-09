1 Kansas National Guard airman dead, 2 injured when military vehicle rolls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas Air National Guard airman died in a rollover Tuesday afternoon during training. He and two other airmen assigned to the 184th Wing, Wichita, were involved in the crash 10 miles southwest of Salina.

The airmen were training at the Smoky Hill ANG Range when their vehicle turned over, resulting in injuries to all three personnel.

One airman was unresponsive and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Wichita. He died en route.

Two were responsive and transported by emergency crews to a hospital in Salina, where they are being treated.

“Today we lost a member of our family under unfortunate circumstances,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander, 184th Wing. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow guardsmen. We will continue caring for the injured airmen and provide assistance to their loved ones. Their health, safety and well-being is our top priority.”

The cause of the rollover is unknown and under investigation.