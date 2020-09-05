1 killed, 4 injured in southwest Wichita collision

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One woman died and four others are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in southwest Wichita early Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a van and a passenger vehicle in the area of Hoover and MacArthur around 2:15 a.m. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles were heading in opposite directions when one veered off the roadway before over-correcting and hitting the other.

The drivers of both vehicles and all passengers went to the hospital, where one person died from their injuries. Two people have serious injuries, and two others have critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories