1 killed, 5 injured when a vehicle hits high school students in Oklahoma

MOORE, Okla. (AP) – Police say a girl was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into members of a high school cross-country team as they ran outside their suburban Oklahoma City school.

A police spokesman says 56-year-old Max Leroy Townsend has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and six counts of failure to stop and render aid in the wake of the Monday afternoon incident.

Police spokesman Jeremy Lewis says Townsend has been booked into the Cleveland County jail. Lewis also says Townsend’s 29-year-old son had been killed in a Sunday traffic accident.

