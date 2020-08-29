1 killed, another seriously injured after car crash in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person has died and another person seriously injured after a collision in west Wichita early Saturday afternoon involving at least two vehicles.

Officials say the collision occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and West street.

As of 4 p.m. emergency crews are still on scene.

KSN will update you with more information as details develop.

