1 killed in crash south of Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed in a crash five miles south of Independence on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 was northbound on 3900 Road when it crossed the center line and struck another Ford pickup.

The KHP said 56-year-old Monty David Phillips of Fredonia the driver of the Ford pickup was killed in the crash.

Another passenger in the pickup and the driver of the F150 were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

