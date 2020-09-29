1 killed in crash south of Independence

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed in a crash five miles south of Independence on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 was northbound on 3900 Road when it crossed the center line and struck another Ford pickup.

The KHP said 56-year-old Monty David Phillips of Fredonia the driver of the Ford pickup was killed in the crash.

Another passenger in the pickup and the driver of the F150 were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories