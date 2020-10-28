WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed, and several others were injured in a west Wichita crash. It happened at 9th and Tyler just before noon.
Authorities said the northbound lanes of Tyler are closed at Central.
KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates on KSN News and KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Canadian man pleads guilty to drug charges following Kansas traffic stop
- 60 charged in $300M phone scam targeting elderly victims
- 1 killed, several injured in west Wichita crash
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 1,000, Governor orders flags at half-staff
- KU forward Silvio De Sousa facing alleged aggravated battery charge