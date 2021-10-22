Wichita man dead in crash in Republic County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Republic County, Kan. around 11 a.m. Friday.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

According to police, Calvin Ricketts, 62, was driving a 2019 Ford van traveling northbound on Highway 81, when a semi, driven by Andries Serdyn, 53, slowed down to make a left turn onto Fir Rd.

Ricketts ran into the back of the semi, causing the crash. He died at the scene and was transported to Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home.

Serdyn was transported to Republic County Hospital by EMS. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident caused the highway to close for several hours while Kansas Highway Patrol worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.