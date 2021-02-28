1 man hospitalized following crash near 21st and Tyler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man suffered injuries after he struck a light pole near 21st and Tyler Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
“Upon officers arrival, they discovered that there was a vehicle that had left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and came to rest at a tree about 25 yards down,” explained WPD Sgt. Jerry Manuel. “An approximately 65-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with basically no visual injuries but possible observation.”
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, power was down but has since been restored.