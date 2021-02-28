1 man hospitalized following crash near 21st and Tyler

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man suffered injuries after he struck a light pole near 21st and Tyler Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

“Upon officers arrival, they discovered that there was a vehicle that had left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and came to rest at a tree about 25 yards down,” explained WPD Sgt. Jerry Manuel. “An approximately 65-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with basically no visual injuries but possible observation.”

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, power was down but has since been restored.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories