1 man killed in crash on U.S. 36 east of Norton

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Norton man was killed in a crash on U.S. 36 four miles east of Norton. It happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to the patrol, a Chevy Malibu was eastbound and was turning left onto Kansas Highway 67 when it was struck by a semi on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Malibu, 25-year-old Trenton J. Brinkman of Norton, was transported to the hospital where he died. He was not wearing his seatbelt according to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather