1 man killed in crash on U.S. 36 east of Norton

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Norton man was killed in a crash on U.S. 36 four miles east of Norton. It happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to the patrol, a Chevy Malibu was eastbound and was turning left onto Kansas Highway 67 when it was struck by a semi on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Malibu, 25-year-old Trenton J. Brinkman of Norton, was transported to the hospital where he died. He was not wearing his seatbelt according to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES: