$1 million gift from couple will help students of color at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita couple, Gene and Yolanda Camarena, is giving students of color opportunities they otherwise might not have thanks to a $1 million gift to Wichita State University. The gift was unveiled at a news conference on the WSU campus.

The university says a little more than half of the Camarenas’ gift pledge, $520,000, will provide high-impact scholarships to 20 Hispanic and Black students each year for the next four years.

The university will match that investment in full as part of its mission to provide affordable and accessible educational opportunities to underserved students.

The Camarenas chose the name Shocker Adelante Scholars to describe recipients of their scholarship program. Adelante means “to move forward” or “to get ahead” in Spanish. In addition to scholarships, the couple’s gift will:

Provide mentoring and tutoring services to help scholarship recipients succeed.

Support recipients who have an entrepreneurial interest by underwriting their participation in Wichita State’s new Microenterprises Program.

Create a Visiting Professor program to augment the university’s efforts to recruit a more diverse faculty.

Hire a full-time diversity recruiter in the Admissions Department to boost enrollment of students of color.

Yolanda Camarena is a graduate of Wichita State and completed a Master’s in Public Policy and Education at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Gene Camarena is a graduate of the University of Kansas and completed a Master’s in Business Administration at the Harvard University School of Business.

LATEST STORIES: