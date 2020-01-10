$1 million Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket claimed by Shawnee County resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $1 million winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket has been claimed by an anonymous Shawnee County resident.

The lucky winner had ticket number 024666. It was the only Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket the player purchased this year.

“I was on the phone with my daughter-in-law, and she mentioned that she was going to buy a raffle ticket, so I asked her to get me one,” said the winner. “It was the only one that I bought this year. I can’t believe it was the big winner!”

When the Kansas Lottery had their live announcement of the winning number, the winner quickly wrote the number down and then went to find the raffle ticket that had been tucked away for safe keeping.

“I looked at the ticket and at the number I wrote down, and I just assumed I had written it down wrong,” the winner said with a laugh. “So I gave it to my son so he could check it, and he confirmed it was the big winner.”

The lucky player says they’ve already spoken with a financial advisor to plan how to best use the money for the future. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some fun money in that big prize!

“My sister and I love to travel, so we’re going on a road trip,” the winner said excitedly. “We’re thinking we’ll go north, see some national parks, then cut across to the west coast. Sounds like a great time to us!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Gas 1658 at 6011 Southwest 29th street in Topeka. The retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket. Players can find a complete list of the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle numbers on the Kansas Lottery website. https://kslottery.com/games/raffle

