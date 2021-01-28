$1 million Mega Millions prize claimed by Sedgwick County resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery said a lucky Sedgwick County resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million!

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball in the January 19 drawing. The winning numbers on January 19 were 10 – 19 – 26 – 28 – 50 Mega Ball 16.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store at 2970 N. Tyler Rd. in Wichita. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday, and tickets start at just $2 to play. The next drawing is on Friday, January 29, with an estimated jackpot of $25 million.