$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Check your tickets, the Kansas Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions was sold in south-central Kansas.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The winning numbers on June 1, 2021, were 7 – 11 – 33 – 58 – 63 Mega Ball 23 and Megaplier 2.

The counties in south-central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, June 4, with an estimated jackpot of $45 million.

To see how to claim a Kansas Lottery prize, click here.

