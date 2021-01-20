$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – While no one hit the $865 million Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night’s drawing, one unknown player in south-central Kansas did win the second-tier prize of $1 million.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The winning numbers on January 19, 2021, were 10 – 19 – 26 – 28 – 50 Mega Ball 16 and Megaplier 2.

The counties in South Central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, January 22, with an estimated jackpot of $970 million. This jackpot is the second-highest jackpot in the history of the game.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.