$1 million on the line for Kansas hunter who bagged pheasant

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – $1 million. That was how much was on the line for Rayce Chappel, a hunter who bagged a special bird.

For three years, the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Samy’s LLC have held a pheasant hunting contest. Their goal was to bring more people into the community. The pheasant was tagged in early December, and if a hunter gets that bird, they have a chance to win $1 million.

For the first time ever, Chappel got that bird.

On Monday, he drew from a bin of 250 cards. Although he didn’t win the $1 million, he walked away with $10,000 and a $2,500 gun.

“Not too sure what I’m going to do. I mean, I guess, Christmas gifts. Hopefully, a vacation maybe. I’m not too sure, we’ll see.”

This event happens every year and Rayce says he is hoping to get that million dollars next year.

