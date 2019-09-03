$1 million Super Kansas Cash winner from Johnson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Johnson County resident has claimed a $1 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot.
Lottery officials say the winner chose to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket was sold Aug. 28. The player bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket with the winning numbers 2 – 3 – 15 – 23 – 26 with a Super Cash Ball of 12.
The ticket was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Lenexa. The store is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.
