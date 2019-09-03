$1 million Super Kansas Cash winner from Johnson County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Lottery.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Johnson County resident has claimed a $1 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot.

Lottery officials say the winner chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold Aug. 28. The player bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket with the winning numbers 2 – 3 – 15 – 23 – 26 with a Super Cash Ball of 12.

The ticket was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Lenexa. The store is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories