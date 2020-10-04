1 person dead in east Wichita crash

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash in east Wichita, according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.

It happened in the 9300 block of E. Central Ave. around 9:45 p.m.

KSN has a crew on scene working to gather more details.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories