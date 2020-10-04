1 person dead in east Wichita crash

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash in east Wichita, according to Sedgwick County dispatchers.
It happened in the 9300 block of E. Central Ave. around 9:45 p.m.
KSN has a crew on scene working to gather more details.
