1 dead following crash in Phillips County

KENSINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old driver has died in a crash in Phillips County. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about four miles west of Kansas Highway 248 on U.S. 36.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Shaffer of Kensington was eastbound when he veered right for an unknown reason and entered the south ditch.

Shaffer’s vehicle continued eastbound in the ditch and ramped a field entrance. The truck and driver went airborne and landed on the south shoulder. The truck turned sideways and rolled until it came to rest in the south ditch facing southwest.

Shaffer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

