HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person escaped a fire late Tuesday night in Hutchinson.

At around 11:50 p.m., the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 400 block of West 5th Ave. Heavy smoke was coming from the home.

Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire in the area of origin. However, the home sustained smoke and heat damage throughout.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.