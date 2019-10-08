Man injured in north Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital for head injuries he sustained in a crash on 53rd Street North and Seneca. It happened around 4:15 p.m Tuesday.

According to police, a truck was turning left south of Seneca when the man on the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the truck. Police said the biker couldn’t stop on time.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

No one from the truck was hurt in the collision. Police said they are still investigating the crash.

