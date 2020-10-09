Man rescued from house fire in south Wichita

The picture below is becoming more of a common sight as we get deeper into fall. This is a picture from last week of frost on top of a viewer's truck in Hillsboro. Kelly Linnens also reported frost on grassy areas in Marion that same morning as the sun was coming up.

Since the end of September, frost advisories have been issued to the north across Northern Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. This falls in line with when this part of the area usually starts to see frost in the fall. There have been a few select spots elsewhere to see frost ahead of schedule, like in Marion county (per the viewer picture above) where the first frost is typically between 10/11 and 10/20. For those of you who have yet to see any the charts below will help you get an idea of when you typically see your first frost. Greensburg, Ulysses, Russell, and McPherson usually see their first frost in mid October. Wichita, Arkansas City, Emporia, and Coldwater are usually in late October.