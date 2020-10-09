Man rescued from house fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Everett.
The department said they arrived to find a man inside a back bedroom. The man was rescued and is being treated by EMS for smoke inhalation.
The department said the fire likely started in the kitchen.
