LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 1-year-old boy died after being run over in Leon.

According to Butler County Dispatch, the boy was found unresponsive around 4 p.m. at his home in the 500 block of S. Main St.

A news release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was transported in critical condition by Butler County EMS to a hospital in Wichita.

Authorities believe the incident was an accident, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the incident.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released.