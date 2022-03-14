WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas counties will get to make some road safety improvements now that they’ve been chosen to receive more than $6 million from the Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program.

HRRR is a federally funded state/local partnership initiative designed to make rural roads safer. This year’s 10 projects were chosen from more than 40 applications.

Winning HRRR projects

County Project Amount Edwards Install aggregate shoulders on 260th Avenue/270th Avenue from Kiowa County line to U.S. 50 $733,500 Finney Extend culverts and add rumble strips on VFW Road from Maple Street to U.S. 50 $206,000 Greenwood Upgrade signing on all major collectors east of K-99 $399,000 Lyon Install aggregate shoulders and flatten side slopes on Road F between U.S. 56 and Road 245 $949,000 Mitchell Upgrade guardrail on 130 Road (Waconda Lake Causeway Road) between K Road and the south city limits of Cawker City $1.899M Nemaha Upgrade signing on all major collectors north of U.S. 36 $340,000 Ness Update guardrail and install object markers on J Road between 20 Road and K-96 $454,500 Reno Upgrade signing on all major and minor collectors west of K-14 $561,000 Russell Upgrade signing on all major collectors north of I-70 and west of U.S. 281 $249,000 Wabaunsee Install pavement markings, aggregate shoulders, upgrade guardrail and remove obstructions from clear zone on Mission Valley Road between K-4 and Harveyville Road $288,000 Total $6,079,000

“These improvements are vital to maintaining the infrastructure as many Kansans depend on rural roadways,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our rural roads are an important component to the local and state economy. Programs like this ensure that commerce flows and Kansas families can travel the state safely.”

Kansas HRRR funds cover 90-100% of total project costs. Counties make up any difference. Projects considered systemic — encompassing a local roadway network — are 100% federally funded. Site-specific projects are 90% federally funded. Four of the 10 projects chosen will require some county funding: Greenwood, Nemaha, Reno, and Russell.

“Recognizing that Kansans use local roads to reach state highways, KDOT (Kansas Department of Transportation) partners with cities and counties to help improve local infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Working together provides opportunities for communities to strengthen their local road network to improve connections across the state.”