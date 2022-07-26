WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas (BGCSCK) is expanding at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It is opening ten new sites — four in the Maize school district and six in Emporia.

Sign-up for the after-school programs starts immediately.

“The Board has had a vision to serve more youth for years, so we were excited when the school districts called to partner with us,” Junnae Campbell, CEO of BGCSCK, said in a news release. “Our vision and efforts will continue to enhance our program offerings for our original locations – Oaklawn, Opportunity Drive, and our Chautauqua site at Holy Savior.”

The after-school programs will emphasize character, leadership, workforce readiness, healthy lifestyles and academic success. Programs include academic enrichment, homework help, tutoring, social-emotional learning, and leadership clubs from trained professionals.

BGCSCK says it has one of the most cost-effective programs, with prices ranging from $30 to $50 for a one-year after-school membership. There are additional costs for school day-out programs.

Click here for enrolment information.

BGCSCK locations: