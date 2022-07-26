WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas (BGCSCK) is expanding at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It is opening ten new sites — four in the Maize school district and six in Emporia.
Sign-up for the after-school programs starts immediately.
“The Board has had a vision to serve more youth for years, so we were excited when the school districts called to partner with us,” Junnae Campbell, CEO of BGCSCK, said in a news release. “Our vision and efforts will continue to enhance our program offerings for our original locations – Oaklawn, Opportunity Drive, and our Chautauqua site at Holy Savior.”
The after-school programs will emphasize character, leadership, workforce readiness, healthy lifestyles and academic success. Programs include academic enrichment, homework help, tutoring, social-emotional learning, and leadership clubs from trained professionals.
BGCSCK says it has one of the most cost-effective programs, with prices ranging from $30 to $50 for a one-year after-school membership. There are additional costs for school day-out programs.
Click here for enrolment information.
BGCSCK locations:
- Opportunity Drive Club, 2400 N. Opportunity Drive, Wichita — Kindergarten-18 years
- Oaklawn Club, 4902 S. Clifton, Wichita — Kindergarten-12 years
- Chautauqua Club, 3000 E. 13th Street North, Wichita — Serving Holy Savior Catholic Academy K-8th grade
- Maize South Intermediate School, 9701 W. 37th St. North — Serving MSIS 5th- and 6th-grade students
- Maize Intermediate School, 12100 W. 45th Street North — Serving MIS 5th- and 6th-grade students
- Maize Elementary School, 305 W. Jones — Serving K-4th
- Maize Central Elementary School, 304 W. Academy Avenue — Serving K-4th
- Maize South Elementary School, 3404 N. Maize Road — Serving K-4th
- Pray-Woodman Elementary School, 605 W. Academy Avenue — Serving K-4th
- Logan Avenue Elementary School, 521 S. East Street, Emporia — Serving K-5th
- Riverside Elementary School, 327 S. West Street, Emporia — Serving K-5th
- Timmerman Elementary School, 2901 Timmerman Drive, Emporia — Serving K-5th
- Village Elementary School, 2302 W. 15th Avenue, Emporia — Serving K-5th
- Walnut Elementary School, 801 Grove Avenue, Emporia — Serving K-5th
- William Allen White Elementary School, 902 Exchange Street, Emporia — Serving K-5th