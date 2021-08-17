10 short line rail improvement projects announced in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program.

The announcement took place at the Gavilon grain elevator in southwest Wichita on Tuesday, one of the recipients of program funding.

Six projects were awarded to shippers and four projects were awarded to short line railroads in nine counties across Kansas. 

The selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects include:

Bartlett GrainSiding expansion$1,946,055
Central Valley Ag CoopSiding rehab and extension$421,971
Gavilon GrainSiding rail replacement$280,093
Hutchinson TransportationReplace rail, OTM, add ballast$513,719
Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadCrossing rehab Bailey St. corridor$535,782
Kirk GrainNew scales$56,000
KYLE RailroadRail relay, OTM, ballast$700,000
Midland Marketing CooperativeRehab and extend siding$467,509
Scoular Grain DownsSiding extension and switches$182,593
South Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadCornell Lead – WATCO Mechanical
Shop – railcar maintenance		$114,725

To view a map of selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects, click here.

