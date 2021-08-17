10 short line rail improvement projects announced in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program.

The announcement took place at the Gavilon grain elevator in southwest Wichita on Tuesday, one of the recipients of program funding.

Six projects were awarded to shippers and four projects were awarded to short line railroads in nine counties across Kansas.

The selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects include:

Bartlett Grain Siding expansion $1,946,055 Central Valley Ag Coop Siding rehab and extension $421,971 Gavilon Grain Siding rail replacement $280,093 Hutchinson Transportation Replace rail, OTM, add ballast $513,719 Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Crossing rehab Bailey St. corridor $535,782 Kirk Grain New scales $56,000 KYLE Railroad Rail relay, OTM, ballast $700,000 Midland Marketing Cooperative Rehab and extend siding $467,509 Scoular Grain Downs Siding extension and switches $182,593 South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Cornell Lead – WATCO Mechanical

Shop – railcar maintenance $114,725

To view a map of selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects, click here.