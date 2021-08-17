10 short line rail improvement projects announced in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program.
The announcement took place at the Gavilon grain elevator in southwest Wichita on Tuesday, one of the recipients of program funding.
Six projects were awarded to shippers and four projects were awarded to short line railroads in nine counties across Kansas.
The selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects include:
|Bartlett Grain
|Siding expansion
|$1,946,055
|Central Valley Ag Coop
|Siding rehab and extension
|$421,971
|Gavilon Grain
|Siding rail replacement
|$280,093
|Hutchinson Transportation
|Replace rail, OTM, add ballast
|$513,719
|Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad
|Crossing rehab Bailey St. corridor
|$535,782
|Kirk Grain
|New scales
|$56,000
|KYLE Railroad
|Rail relay, OTM, ballast
|$700,000
|Midland Marketing Cooperative
|Rehab and extend siding
|$467,509
|Scoular Grain Downs
|Siding extension and switches
|$182,593
|South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad
|Cornell Lead – WATCO Mechanical
Shop – railcar maintenance
|$114,725
To view a map of selected Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program projects, click here.