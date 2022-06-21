WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in south Wichita on Tuesday night, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of S. Fern St. just before 10 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived, they learned that a man who was unloading his firearm “accidentally” fired off one of the rounds, which went through the wall and struck the child in the leg.

WPD says the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.