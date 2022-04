WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 10-year-old girl who went missing has been found, and she is safe.

Police said the girl was seen in the area of the 2600 block of S. West St. and that she ran away.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, a white t-shirt with a pink collar and three different colored horses on the front, and possibly a “REALTREE” camo hoodie.