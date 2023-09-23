WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, sanding, hammering, and sawing could all be heard near the Wichita Area Builders Association in downtown Wichita.

Over 100 volunteers came out for a bed build event for the nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace – Sedgwick County chapter.

For over a year, the nonprofit’s Sedgwick County chapter has donated over 200 beds for kids in need.

“It’s just amazing just to see the impact that this has and the word spreading. The kids, when you come, they are so excited they help carry all their stuff in, it’s amazing just to see them bounce up on the beds it is so cool,” said Sleep In Heavenly Peace Media Director, Caleb Neu.

100 beds were built by volunteers from the Realtors of South Central Kansas and the Wichita Area Builders Association.

You can learn more about Sleep In Heavenly Peace here.