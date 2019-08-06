$1,000 anonymous reward offered for information in murder of Wichita restaurant owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 55-year-old Chuck Giles.

Giles was fatally shot July 19 outside of his home in the 2100 block of West Columbine when he returned home from Neighbors Bar and Grill. The Wichita Police Department stated in a news conference that his murder was the result of a robbery. No arrest has been made.

The anonymous reward was provided to Crime Stoppers to help generate information in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (316) 267-2111.

Tips may also be submitted by downloading the free P3 app, or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

