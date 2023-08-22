WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy said over 1,000 customers were without power in Wichita on Tuesday around noon.

The outage covers an area from Douglas south to Kellogg between Broadway and Interstate 135.

Evergy outage on Aug. 22, 2023, in Wichita. (Courtesy: Evergy)

Abby Hickey, a communications manager, said the outage is likely due to an equipment failure, most likely due to high heat. She said the company restored nearly 685 customers by switching them to a different circuit around 11:23 a.m.

Crews are onsite working to make repairs. No word on when the situation will be resolved.