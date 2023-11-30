WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Parks Foundation was awarded $100,000 to go towards programmable lighting at the baseball field at McAdams Park, according to the City of Wichita.

The award was announced as part of the first round of funding through the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative, a partnership of The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

The program selected 15 non-profit community-based organizations to receive grants ranging between $50,000 and $100,000 to advance sports renovation projects in low- and moderate-income communities.

Award winners were selected through a competitive application process administered by LISC earlier this year, which required applicants to secure 1:1 match funding. In addition to managing the grant program, LISC will provide technical assistance to grantees to help them move projects forward.