WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native Katie Conkling was 20 years old when she heard about the Pearl Harbor attack on the radio.

Nine months later, she was sworn into the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps

Most of the work she did as an Army staff sergeant was classified.

“I will never forget my tour in the military because I did something that I’m proud of, and it will always be that way, and we’ll remember Pearl Harbor because we, a bunch of us, we did something. We’re proud of what we did.”

Katie will turn 102 years old next month, and we thank her for her service to our community.