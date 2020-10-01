11 Kansas semi-finalists chosen for chance at $1M Powerball prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery announced Thursday that 11 lucky Kansans have been chosen as semi-finalists for their chance at $1 million as part of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year second-chance promotion. The semi-finalists will also receive $1,000 in cash.

The 11 Kansas semi-finalists include:

Darrell Gardenhire of Wichita

Leon Krug of Bonner Springs

Jonathan Babcock of Independence, Mo.

Jack Smith of Topeka

David Rosenbohm of Olathe

Larry Basnight of Mission

Terry Collins of Lenexa

John Donnelly of Topeka

Sarah Medlam of Andale

Lincoln Torres of Dodge City

Barbara Warner of Viola

Five finalists will be chosen from the nationwide pool of semi-finalists to attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 celebration either in New York City or party virtually from home. During the event, one of those five finalists will win $1 million. The five finalists will be drawn by the Multi-State Lottery Association on November 5.

Kansas Lottery players entered their winning and non-winning Powerball tickets into PlayOn® from August 18 through September 27, 2020. Each Powerball ticket entered received an entry based on the dollar value of the ticket (e.g. $4 Powerball ticket received four entries), and each Powerball with Power Play ticket received double entries (e.g. $3 Powerball with Power Play ticket received six entries). There were 485,780 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s drawing.

