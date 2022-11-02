WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it.

Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and the Kansas Food Bank.

Even though the Toy Run doesn’t start until 1 p.m., it will impact traffic beginning at 7 a.m.

The first part of the road closures will be in Wichita’s Delano and downtown areas. Police are closing Douglas from McLean Boulevard to Main Street from 7 to 2 p.m. That is where the bikes will start lining up for the ride.

Once the Toy Run starts at 1 p.m., it will head east to Broadway and north to Hartman Arena in Park City. Police advise that Broadway will be closed from 12:30 until 4 p.m.

If drivers need to cross Broadway during that time, the WPD suggests they use I-235, Kellogg, or any road south of Douglas.

This is the second major road closure in the Wichita area this weekend. The other one is southbound I-135 on Saturday. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes on Saturday at the North Junction construction site. Click here to see the detour.