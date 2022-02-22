DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 11-year-old boy in western Kansas was removed from school and placed into custody on Friday after resource officers were notified that he brought an airsoft gun and a knife to school.

According to a Facebook post by the Dodge City Police Department, the Comanche Middle School Resource Officer was notified on Monday that an 11-year-old boy admitted to bringing a knife to school and said there was currently a gun in his bag.

The officer searched the bag and found a firearm, a magazine and a knife. After examination, officers determined that the gun was an airsoft-style gun.

The magazine contained live firearm ammunition, but there was no compatibility between the gun and ammunition for the firearm to function.

Dodge City police say they have no indication of the student threatening anyone with the weapons. They do not believe he had a plan of harming anyone at the school.

The student was placed into custody without incident, and an investigation is still ongoing.