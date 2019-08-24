11-year-old boy injured in accident with semi

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 11-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition following an accident on U.S. 83 on the south side of Garden City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the boy was southbound on an elevated walkway on the bridge when his bicycle slipped off the walkway and into the path of a northbound semi.

The semi struck the boy and his bicycle. The driver stopped and rendered aid until first responders arrived on scene. The boy has been air-lifted to a Wichita hospital for an injury to his shoulder, according to the KHP.

The bridge was closed for a short time while the accident was being investigated.

