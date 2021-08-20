11-year-old mowing lawns for those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Haysville boy is mowing lawns for those in need, for the low cost of completely free to the customer.

Preston Gill and his dad, David, found out about the national organization, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which helps young adults give free mowing to veterans, the disabled, the elderly and others in need.

Now, the duo’s goal is to mow 50 different yards for strangers in need. Preston says it is the feeling of helping that makes it worth it.

“It feels kind of nice to get it done,” he explained. “But once you get it’s one you get this excitement of helping out.”

For David, he’s happy to see his son show caring for others.

“The kid teaches me new things all of the time because he just has a good heart.”

If Preston can reach his 50-yard goal, the Raising Men Lawn Care Service will reward him with a brand new mower, weedeater, and leafblower for completing the challenge.