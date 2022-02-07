MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire at a Manhattan bar and grill appears to have been set intentionally. The fire happened early Sunday at RC McGraws in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

When crews arrived, the fire had been partially put out, and the remaining flames were gone within five minutes.

Investigators with the Manhattan Fire Department and the Riley County Police Department say an 11-year-old is a suspect in the fire.

Police reported there were people in the bar when the fire broke out. Investigators said there were no injuries, and everyone got out safely.

Authorities estimate the fire caused about $12,000 in damage.